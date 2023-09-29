Electric Power Systems In Nakhchivan To Be Rebuilt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the State Program, the electric power system
in Nakhchivan will be completely rebuilt, Azernews reports, citing the presidential plenipotentiary representative for
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli telling at the 3rd
Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum and "Nakhchivan - Green Energy
Zone" International Conference.
He noted that, as stipulated in the program, within the
framework of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe electricity corridor
project, measures taking the connection of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic with the main energy system of Azerbaijan, the
construction of an electricity transmission line to Turkiye,
frequency regulation for the purpose of electricity export through
the energy system of the Republic of Turkiye and connecting the
energy system of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the network
of the European Association of Electric Transmission System
Operators (ENTSO-E) will increase the potential of electricity
production and export in Nakhchivan.
"This will expand the opportunities and alternatives to sell
electricity to the world market (Turkiye and Europe) due to the
country's additional energy capabilities."
Fuad Najafli added that the modernization of existing power
plants in Nakhchivan, the construction of new plants within the
framework of public-private partnership, increasing electricity
production by using renewable energy resources (mainly solar), and
the realization of new projects will generate more electricity that
ensures the implementation of exports.
