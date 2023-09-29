Electric Power Systems In Nakhchivan To Be Rebuilt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the State Program, the electric power system in Nakhchivan will be completely rebuilt, Azernews reports, citing the presidential plenipotentiary representative for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli telling at the 3rd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum and "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" International Conference.

He noted that, as stipulated in the program, within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe electricity corridor project, measures taking the connection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the main energy system of Azerbaijan, the construction of an electricity transmission line to Turkiye, frequency regulation for the purpose of electricity export through the energy system of the Republic of Turkiye and connecting the energy system of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the network of the European Association of Electric Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) will increase the potential of electricity production and export in Nakhchivan.

"This will expand the opportunities and alternatives to sell electricity to the world market (Turkiye and Europe) due to the country's additional energy capabilities."

Fuad Najafli added that the modernization of existing power plants in Nakhchivan, the construction of new plants within the framework of public-private partnership, increasing electricity production by using renewable energy resources (mainly solar), and the realization of new projects will generate more electricity that ensures the implementation of exports.