Azerbaijani Prime Minister Makes Speech At Investment Forum Dushanbe-2023

The International Investment Forum "Dushanbe-2023" was held in
Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 29, 2023.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov attended the forum, and a
video message from the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon was
broadcast to the participants, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, Asadov noted the importance of the
International Investment Forum "Dushanbe-2023". He pointed out that
the forum is an effective international platform in terms of
strengthening mutual activity in investment and business, as well
as acquaintance with the economic potential and investment
opportunities of Tajikistan.
Asadov filled the forum participants in on Azerbaijan's economic
development and favorable investment environment.
He stressed that in 2022 the country's economy will grow by 4.6
percent and reach a record level of about $80 bln. The non-oil and
gas sector recorded a growth of 9.1 percent. Currently,
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $67 bln.
Azerbaijan's external debt has been reduced to 9.3 percent of
GDP.
It was noted that the government pursues an "open door" policy,
using modern technologies and taking into account the best
international practices to stimulate investment in the economy.
The forum participants were informed about measures implemented
by the government to reduce the tax burden, remove administrative
obstacles, and improve the legislative framework.
"The favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan
opens wide prospects for foreign investors, as the country provides
equal opportunities for local and foreign entrepreneurs," Asadov
said.
The Prime Minister invited Tajik investors to get acquainted
with seven industrial parks offering a favorable business
environment, special tax and customs regimes, a package of fiscal
and non-fiscal benefits, as well as the Alat Free Economic
Zone.
It was noted that the unique geographical location at the
intersection of East-West and North-South transport arteries, as
well as infrastructural potential make the Alat Free Economic Zone
a world-class business platform.
Speaking about the continuation of works on the expansion of
capacities of Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Prime Minister
said that it is connected with the increase of volumes of
transportation in international transport corridors passing through
the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Prime Minister also touched upon the prospects of joint
activity in the agrarian sector.
"Currently, the development of the non-oil sector is one of the
main economic priorities of Azerbaijan. As a result of purposeful
economic policy, diversification of the economy has been achieved,
and favorable conditions have been created for the development of
the agricultural sector. Innovative solutions, green energy, and
digitalization are widely used. The number of agro-parks is
increasing and has already reached 50".
It was noted that over the past 10 years, the production of
agricultural products in Azerbaijan has increased by about 47
percent. In 8 months of the current year, the total volume of
agricultural production has increased by more than 3 percent
compared to the same period last year.
He noted that with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from
invasion against the background of new realities in the region,
good prospects for cooperation in the field of investments are
opening up. Asadov said:
"Today the Azerbaijani government is carrying out large-scale
works on restoration and development of the liberated territories
at the expense of its financial resources".
He called on companies of friendly countries, including
Tajikistan, to join these works.
Informing the participants of the forum about the work done in
the field of alternative energy in Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister
said a number of large projects are being implemented in this
direction together with leading world companies.
Asadov also said that one of the main goals of the forum was to
familiarize with the economic and investment potential of
Tajikistan. He noted the good pace of socio-economic development of
this country.
The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan as a result of the successful policy of the leaders of
the two countries - Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon - was also
emphasized.
Asadov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness and interest in
strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial partnership with
Tajikistan in the future.
The Prime Minister added: "This was once again stated during the
state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan in April
this year."
