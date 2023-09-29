Azerbaijani Prime Minister Makes Speech At Investment Forum Dushanbe-2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The International Investment Forum "Dushanbe-2023" was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 29, 2023. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov attended the forum, and a video message from the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon was broadcast to the participants, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Asadov noted the importance of the International Investment Forum "Dushanbe-2023". He pointed out that the forum is an effective international platform in terms of strengthening mutual activity in investment and business, as well as acquaintance with the economic potential and investment opportunities of Tajikistan.

Asadov filled the forum participants in on Azerbaijan's economic development and favorable investment environment.

He stressed that in 2022 the country's economy will grow by 4.6 percent and reach a record level of about $80 bln. The non-oil and gas sector recorded a growth of 9.1 percent. Currently, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $67 bln. Azerbaijan's external debt has been reduced to 9.3 percent of GDP.

It was noted that the government pursues an "open door" policy, using modern technologies and taking into account the best international practices to stimulate investment in the economy.

The forum participants were informed about measures implemented by the government to reduce the tax burden, remove administrative obstacles, and improve the legislative framework.

"The favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan opens wide prospects for foreign investors, as the country provides equal opportunities for local and foreign entrepreneurs," Asadov said.

The Prime Minister invited Tajik investors to get acquainted with seven industrial parks offering a favorable business environment, special tax and customs regimes, a package of fiscal and non-fiscal benefits, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone.

It was noted that the unique geographical location at the intersection of East-West and North-South transport arteries, as well as infrastructural potential make the Alat Free Economic Zone a world-class business platform.

Speaking about the continuation of works on the expansion of capacities of Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Prime Minister said that it is connected with the increase of volumes of transportation in international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the prospects of joint activity in the agrarian sector.

"Currently, the development of the non-oil sector is one of the main economic priorities of Azerbaijan. As a result of purposeful economic policy, diversification of the economy has been achieved, and favorable conditions have been created for the development of the agricultural sector. Innovative solutions, green energy, and digitalization are widely used. The number of agro-parks is increasing and has already reached 50".

It was noted that over the past 10 years, the production of agricultural products in Azerbaijan has increased by about 47 percent. In 8 months of the current year, the total volume of agricultural production has increased by more than 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

He noted that with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from invasion against the background of new realities in the region, good prospects for cooperation in the field of investments are opening up. Asadov said:

"Today the Azerbaijani government is carrying out large-scale works on restoration and development of the liberated territories at the expense of its financial resources".

He called on companies of friendly countries, including Tajikistan, to join these works.

Informing the participants of the forum about the work done in the field of alternative energy in Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said a number of large projects are being implemented in this direction together with leading world companies.

Asadov also said that one of the main goals of the forum was to familiarize with the economic and investment potential of Tajikistan. He noted the good pace of socio-economic development of this country.

The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan as a result of the successful policy of the leaders of the two countries - Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon - was also emphasized.

Asadov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness and interest in strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial partnership with Tajikistan in the future.

The Prime Minister added: "This was once again stated during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan in April this year."

