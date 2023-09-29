AMBU FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023/24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This financial calendar lists the expected release dates of Ambu's financial announcements for the financial year 2023/24, as well as the date of Ambu's Annual General Meeting.

8 NOVEMBER 2023 Annual Report 2022/23 13 DECEMBER 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023



30 JANUARY 2024 Earnings release Q1 2023/24 14 MAY 2024 Earnings release Q2 2023/24 30 AUGUST 2024 Earnings release Q3 2023/24 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 End of fiscal year 2023/24 5 NOVEMBER 2024 Annual Report 2023/24 4 DECEMBER 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024



The deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 is 31 October 2023.









Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Ambu.com.

