Bioreactors Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.2% By 2033: Visiongain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visiongain has published a new report entitled Bioreactors Market Report 2023-2033 : Forecasts by Product Type (Single-use, Reusable), by Cell (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells), by Molecule (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Stem Cells, Gene Therapy), by Usage (Developmental, Pre-clinical & Clinical, Commercial Production), by End-use (R&D Organisations, Biopharma Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis .

The bioreactors market is valued at US$9,9770.0 million in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Technological Advancements in Bioprocessing Industry Projected to Boost Industry Growth

Technological advancements in bioreactors are a significant growth driver in the bioprocessing industry. These innovations have revolutionized bioreactor design and functionality, leading to more efficient and versatile systems. Advanced bioreactors now incorporate features such as real-time monitoring and control, automated data collection, and integrated sensors that enable precise regulation of key parameters like temperature, pH, and dissolved oxygen levels. These improvements enhance the reproducibility and scalability of bioprocesses, reducing production costs and time-to-market for biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, the integration of cutting-edge materials, such as single-use disposable components, has simplified bioprocessing operations, minimized the risk of contamination, and improved the overall flexibility of manufacturing processes. Overall, technological advancements in bioreactors empower the biopharmaceutical industry to produce high-quality products more efficiently, making them a crucial catalyst for growth and innovation in the field.

How h as COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Bioreactors Market ?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the bioreactors market. On one hand, the urgent need for vaccines, therapies, and diagnostic tools to combat the virus intensified the demand for bioreactor systems. Biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions worldwide scrambled to develop and produce vaccines like mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments, relying heavily on bioreactor technology for cell culture and large-scale production. This surge in demand for bioreactors contributed to a temporary spike in sales and revenue for manufacturers in the bioprocessing industry.

Conversely, the pandemic also brought disruptions to the bioreactors market. Supply chain challenges, including disruptions in the production of critical components and raw materials, impacted the timely delivery of bioreactor systems. Additionally, lockdowns and social distancing measures led to disruptions in laboratory and manufacturing operations, delaying research and production activities.

The pandemic underscored the importance of adaptability and innovation within the bioreactors market. It accelerated the development of novel bioprocessing techniques, such as the use of single-use bioreactors, which offer more flexibility and scalability. Furthermore, it highlighted the need for resilient supply chains and contingency planning in the biopharmaceutical industry to better address future challenges. Overall, while COVID-19 posed both opportunities and challenges, it reinforced the critical role that bioreactors play in the development and production of life-saving therapies and vaccines.

What are the Current Market Drivers ?

I ncreasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

As healthcare continues to shift towards more tailored and precise treatments, bioreactors play a pivotal role in the production of biopharmaceuticals customized to individual patient needs. Personalized medicine often involves the development of complex and highly specific therapies, such as gene therapies and cell-based treatments. Bioreactors enable the scalable and controlled cultivation of cells and microorganisms necessary for manufacturing these cutting-edge therapies. Their flexibility in accommodating various cell types and processes is essential for optimizing production and ensuring the consistent quality of personalized medicines. With the promise of improved patient outcomes and reduced side effects, the demand for personalized medicine is expected to grow, driving the bioreactors market to further expand and evolve to meet these specialized manufacturing needs.

Rising Focus on Orphan Drug Development

The focus on orphan drug development is a compelling growth driver for the bioreactors market. Orphan drugs are developed to treat rare diseases, which often require highly specialized and precise manufacturing processes due to the limited patient population. Bioreactors are indispensable tools in the production of these unique pharmaceuticals, as they enable the cultivation and efficient production of rare disease-specific biologics and gene therapies. The incentives provided by regulatory agencies, such as orphan drug designations and extended market exclusivity, have spurred increased investment and research in this field. Consequently, the growing emphasis on orphan drug development has led to a surge in demand for bioreactors designed to handle the intricate bioprocessing needs of these specialized therapeutic agents. As the orphan drug market continues to expand to address previously unmet medical needs, the bioreactors market is poised for sustained growth, playing a crucial role in advancing treatments for rare diseases.

Where are the Market Opportunities ?

E mergence of CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing and Synthetic Biology

The emergence of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and synthetic biology presents a wealth of growth opportunities across various industries. CRISPR-Cas9, with its precision and efficiency in genome editing, has revolutionized genetic engineering and holds enormous potential in agriculture, medicine, and biotechnology. In agriculture, it can lead to the development of crops with improved yields, resistance to pests, and enhanced nutritional value. In medicine, it enables the development of targeted therapies, gene therapies, and the potential to cure genetic diseases. Moreover, synthetic biology, which allows for the design and creation of biological parts, devices, and systems, has applications in biofuel production, drug discovery, and the development of novel biomaterials. These breakthrough technologies are expected to drive innovation, research, and investment in the coming years, creating new markets and reshaping existing ones while offering the potential for significant societal and economic benefits.

Growing Adoption of Biosimilar Drugs

The expansion of biosimilar production presents promising growth opportunities within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Biosimilars are biologic drugs that are highly similar to already approved reference biologics, offering cost-effective alternatives. As healthcare systems worldwide grapple with the rising cost of biologics, biosimilars are gaining traction for their potential to increase patient access to these life-saving treatments. The patent expirations of several blockbuster biologics have opened the door for biosimilar manufacturers to enter the market, resulting in increased competition and cost savings for healthcare providers and patients. Governments and healthcare organisations are actively promoting the adoption of biosimilars as a means to reduce healthcare expenditure while maintaining treatment quality. As a result, the biosimilars market is poised for substantial growth, driving demand for bioreactors and bioprocessing technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent industry players involved in the bioreactors market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Getinge AB, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Bbi Biotech GmbH, Cellexus International, CerCell A/S, CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd, PBS Biotech, Inc., and Shanghai Bailun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. among others. These players have implemented various strategies to stay ahead in the competitive market. Various strategies adopted by the players include new product launch, acquisition strategy, expansion strategy, agreements, and collaborations, among others

Recent Developments



On 9th January 2023, PBS Biotech ("PBS") completed a $22 million financing led by Avego Management, LLC ("Avego") with additional investment from existing investor BroadOak Capital Partners ("BroadOak"). This financing will be used to improve the company's products portfolio, expand its process development services capability, and increase customer support for global cell therapy clients. On 6th December 2022, Merck acquired Massachusetts-based Erbi Biosystems, a developer of the 2 ml micro-bioreactor platform technology, known as the“BreezTM”. The deal strengthens Merck's upstream portfolio in therapeutic proteins by enabling scalable cell-based perfusion bioreactor processes from 2ml to 2000L with rapid lab-scale process development.

