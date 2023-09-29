The 31St Lorenzo Natali Prize Celebrating Journalism

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 29, 2023 - The 31st edition of the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize , organised by the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), is scheduled for 11 October, at 3 p.m. (CET). The web streaming of the event can be followed on the official Lorenzo Natali Media Prize webpage . This prestigious occasion seeks to recognise the reporting work of journalists from around the world that shine a lit on the stories that matter.

Named in honour of Lorenzo Natali, former Vice President of the European Commission and a tireless advocate for freedom of expression and human rights, this award has been celebrating journalistic excellence since 1992. It recognises the work of editors and reporters from around the world who have made an extraordinary contribution to the profession and have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the fundamental values of journalism, addressing crucial issues such as the human impact of inequality, poverty and climate change, as well as the importance of education and the value of human rights in our society.

The 31st edition received submissions from over 1,000 journalists. Following the first evaluation of entries by four partner schools associated with the event ( Vesalius College , Universidade Católica Portuguesa , Université Saint Joseph , Universidad de Navarra ), the winners were selected by a Grand Jury comprising international distinguished experts: Syed Nazakat , award-winning journalist, founder and CEO of DataLEADS; Frederik Obermaier , Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist; Naglaa Elemary , professor of media and journalism studies at the British University in Egypt and a consultant for the Thomson Reuters Foundation; Vânia Maia , award-winning journalist and member of the Media and Journalism Literacy Association (ALPMJ) in Portugal; Katia Brembatti , journalism professor at Positivo University and the recipient of the SOS Mata Atlântica and the Brazilian Association of Magistrates awards.

The Lorenzo Natali Prize is awarded in three different categories:

International Prize : for reporting published by a media outlet based in one of the European Union's partner countries.

Europe Prize : for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union.

Best Emerging Journalist Prize : open to journalists under 30 for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union or in one of its partner countries.

The award ceremony will not only showcase the unveiling of the winners, but also reflect on some of the pressing challenges confronting journalists today. These challenges encompass shifts in media consumption habits, the impact of artificial intelligence, and their repercussions on public discourse and democratic systems. Leading the exploration of these topics will be Miguel Maduro , president of the executive committee of the European Digital Media Observatory and a reknown expert on disinformation.

To register for the online event , follow the steps at this link:

The event will be available on the Lorenzo Natali Prize's webpage









Press Contacts:

Giovanni Cellini +393332146503

Sabrina Duarte +393889589718





