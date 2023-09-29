(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Borqs Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Eighth Annual Dawson at 5:00 p.m Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th , 2023

SANTA CLARA,, CA95054, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Eighth Annual Dawson James Conference. Executive Director of Finance, Mr. Anthony Chan, to Present at 5:00 p.m Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th , 2023Santa Clara, California, September 29, 2023 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) (“BRQS” or the“Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions announced today its participation in the Eighth Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida.The Company is also a holder of a 49 percent stake in Holu Hou Energy LLC, (“HHE”), a solar energy + storage company based in Hawaii, and is in the process of divesting its stake acquired two years ago by year end of 2023. The company expects to receive significant cash proceeds from the divestiture of this holding.Borqs representatives will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Mr. Anthony Chan will deliver the Company's presentation online providing the audience an overview of its core business activities, technologies, growth and acquisition plans within AI, and its progress in divesting its 49 percent ownership stake in HHE. The presentation schedule is shown below:8th Annual Dawson James ConferenceWhen: Thursday, October 12th, 2023Time: 5:00PM Eastern - Track 2, Preserve Ballroom BWyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter FloridaBorqs Technologies, Inc. recently received a“Speculative Buy” Rating by WallStreet Research in their updated Research Report dated October 8, 2023. The WSR research report highlights the value of the Company's core business and stake in HHE. A copy of the recent updated research report is available at the following link:About Borqs Technologies, Inc.Borqs Technologies (Nasdaq: BRQS,“Borqs”, or the“Company”) is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated, and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs' unique strengths include its Android Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage, and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.Website:About Dawson JamesDawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey.About WallStreet ResearchTMWallStreet ResearchTM (“WSR”) is a top ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over four decades. WSR provides the global investment community with independent analyst research reports, corporate profiles, and newsletters of selected quality emerging growth companies. With the NUMBER ONE ranking on Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines, and a global following, WallStreet ResearchTM effectively initiates coverage on emerging companies that offer remarkable gain potential. This has resulted in WSR achieving one of the best track records in the small-cap investment marketplace. The firm's highly regarded analysts include an number of CFAs and MBAs with expertise in a diverse range of industries. The firm has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, CA, and Palm Beach, Florida. .Forward-Looking Statements and Additional InformationThis press release includes“forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as“expects”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“seeks”,“may”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“should” ,“expecting” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management's current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the positive financial results from the initiatives and the proposed divestment as described herein may not be realized, and the negative impact on the Company's supply chain due to tensions in the international business environment may have on revenues and overall results of operation, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Investor Relations Contact:IR contact Name: Alan Stone, Managing DirectorIR firm name: WallStreet ResearchTMNumber: 310-909-4134Email: ;Website:Borqs Investor Contact:Sandra DouVice President of Corporate FinanceBorqs Technologies, Inc.

Sandra Dou

Borqs Technologies Inc

email us here