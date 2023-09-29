Tootris And City Of Westerville, Ohio Partner To Provide Staff Child Care Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City of Westerville's new partnership with TOOTRiS will provide employees real-time access to the widest range of Child Care options in the community.

Partnership gives city employees access to Child Care options that fit their specific family needs.

- Monica Irelan, Westerville City Manager

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TOOTRiS , a leading provider of innovative Child Care Benefit solutions, is partnering with one of the largest suburban communities in Central Ohio for Child Care Benefits. The City of Westerville , Ohio will utilize TOOTRiS platform to connect with a network of Child Care providers, enabling employees to find care options that match their preferences and schedules.

TOOTRiS is renowned for its technology-driven approach to Child Care solutions allowing parents to see real-time inventory of available Child Care slots up to a year in advance, then search, compare, vet, and enroll from any digital device. The innovative company is the first and only to offer employers a comprehensive turn-key Child Care Benefits platform that includes state-licensed Child Care providers, drop-in or emergency care, before/after-school programs, summer camps, tutoring, extracurricular activities, babysitters, nannies, and more. The platform also emphasizes transparency, allowing parents to receive real-time updates on their child's activities and well-being.

This partnership is a proactive response to the growing need for accessible and reliable Child Care services, which has become a crucial factor in maintaining a healthy work-life balance for employees. Access to high-quality Child Care has been shown to alleviate these challenges by providing employees with the peace of mind that their children are well cared for in a safe and nurturing environment.

“Westerville has a tradition of pairing technology with solutions to help our teams grow and thrive, and this is an extension of those efforts,” said Monica Irelan, Westerville City Manager.“When we invest in our people and provide benefits that instill confidence and minimize distractions, we're able to provide an exceptional high level of service to our community.”

According to a 2023 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, more than half of working parents with infants or toddlers reported having been late to work or leaving early due to Child Care problems and almost a quarter (23%) have, at some point, been fired for it. These challenges not only impact individual families but also hinder the overall growth and prosperity of a community.

"We are honored to collaborate with the City of Westerville in addressing the critical Child Care needs of their staff," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "Our mission aligns perfectly with the city's commitment to fostering a supportive and productive work environment. By making Child Care more accessible, we are paving the way for a brighter future for both families and the community at large."



ABOUT TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with nearly 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders - parents, providers, employers, agencies - into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

ABOUT WESTERVILLE

The City of Westerville, settled in 1809 and founded in 1858, is nestled in northeast Franklin County and southern Delaware County, the fastest-growing county in the state of Ohio. Westerville is home to 40,000 residents, making it one of Central Ohio's largest suburban communities. Home to Otterbein University, Westerville is known for its nationally recognized parks system and municipal utility service. Find more information at .

