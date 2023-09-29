Guerilla Supports Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dog & Cat Shelter Team new uniforms

Guerilla

Caring and sharing

Brand Communications Agency Guerilla will be sponsoring and providing all the uniforms for all the shelter's dedicated staff.

- Rachael Kendall, General Manager of Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

NEWCASTLE, TYNE & WEAR, ENGLAND, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning Brand Communication Agency, Guerilla , has taken a bold step in championing animal welfare by partnering with the esteemed Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter . In a heart-warming gesture of community spirit and support, Guerilla will be sponsoring and providing all the uniforms for all the shelter's dedicated staff.

This collaboration not only offers tangible support to the shelter but also shines a spotlight on the vital importance of animal adoption and the relentless dedication of the staff and volunteers who champion this cause day in and day out.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter promote kindness and the prevention of cruelty to animals, reuniting over 1000 dogs and cats with new loving homes every year. Their aim is to help save lives and helping animals that need care. However, to do this they require kind donations and fundraising from the public and local businesses.

Linda Allen, Director of Guerilla shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, "At Guerilla, we're not just about business and international marketing; we're about local community and making a real difference. The Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter does remarkable work, and we wholeheartedly believe in their mission. It's an honour to stand alongside such dedicated volunteers and support the invaluable work they do."

Echoing this sentiment, Rachael Kendall, General Manager of Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter remarked, "Guerilla's generous sponsorship is more than just uniforms; it's a testament to the bond and shared vision concerning animal welfare between our organisations. We're immensely grateful for Guerilla's unwavering and vital support and we are all excited about the journey ahead."

Staff and volunteers at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter tirelessly care for animals, often outdoors in challenging weather conditions. With winter around the corner, Guerilla's sponsored uniforms will help to ensure these dedicated individuals can continue their vital work safely and comfortably.

James Allen

Guerilla Communications

+44 191 261 9799

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube