US, India Discuss G20 Outcome

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of Indiaآ's G20 presidency in Washington on Friday.
The two sides also discussed the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable, and high-standard infrastructure investments, said the US Department of State in a statement, released late on Thursday.
Blinken and Subrahmanyam also emphasized the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defense, space, and clean energy. (end)
asj.ag
MENAFN29092023000071011013ID1107163630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.