Kuwait Oil Rises By 91 Cents To USD 98.64 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil climbed by 91 cents to USD 98.64 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 97.73 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil rose by USD 1.17 to settle at USD 95.38 pb while those of the Intermediate West Texas crude moved up by USD 1.97 to reach USD 91.71 pb. (end) aam.rk

