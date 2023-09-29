New Podcast Series From Irish Sports Commentator Donagh Mcclafferty

(MENAFN- Pressat) Notable sports commentator and enthusiast Donagh McClafferty has started his own 'Sport Matters' series of PodCasts, freely available to all via both Spotify and BandCamp.

Donagh McClafferty, Sports commentator and all-round enthusiast, currently based in the Republic of Ireland, but with worldwide sporting interests, has over 30 years of experience in sports journalism and commentary.

This gives Donagh a wealth of experience and stories to share, and of course, these days everyone has chosen PodCasts as the new digital medium of choice from which to share their thoughts and experiences.

Speaking exclusively, Donagh McClafferty said: 'I'm delighted with this new project, but of course am anxious about whether anybody is even listening! This is a totally new departure for me so I am hopeful that sharing my thoughts and stories be a pleasant distraction for people. There are some great sporting stories out there at the moment, plus a few of my old all-time favourites of course, and this is the perfect opportunity for me to find out exactly how a PodCast can grow and develop your audience.'

Due to Donagh's busy schedule watching every single sporting event broadcast on TV, no matter how obscure,, every month the PodCast will feature paid voice artists who will narrate aloud his latest blogs.

Donagh McClafferty adds: 'I am looking forward to collaborating with my Podcast voice partners in order to deliver the best content and program I can.'

Bookmark his BandCamp or Spotify sites to hear the new editions as soon as they're released!