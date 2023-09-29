Environmental Villains In The South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Philippines has publicly castigated China and its fishermen for damaging the coral- based ecosystem at Iroquois and Sabina reefs in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This criticism has been hyped and spread around the world. Others including the US and Japan have

joined

this China-bashing bandwagon.

The damage to marine ecosystems in the South China Sea and elsewhere is very worrying. But it should not be politicized by blaming only China. China may well be an environmental villain in the South China Sea, but it is not the only one. Moreover, its main accusers – the US and Japan – are also environmental villains, and on a larger scale.

Beijing protests

China has

denied

the Philippines' allegations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said:“The relevant allegations of the Philippines side are false and groundless.”

Beijing fired back at Manila by pointing out that the rusting Philippine warship and its“crew” on Second Thomas Shoal are constantly and indefinitely polluting the reef.

However, China has been

found guilty

before of similar wanton environmental damage in the Spratlys by an international arbitration panel pursuant to a complaint filed by the Philippines under the auspices of

the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The tribunal found that China had failed to prevent its fishermen from engaging in harmful harvesting of endangered species (giant clam) and of destroying coral reefs during its island-building in the Spratlys.