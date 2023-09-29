(MENAFN- Asia Times) Now that the writers' strike in the US is over, I can pitch my script for that blockbuster version of Cervantes' classic crying out to be made: Don Quixote in the White House, updating windmills to stray weather balloons, complete with paranoia and mustache-twirling villains.

(Oh. Democrats don't do facial hair?) I'll be putting the donkey into Don Quixote. Maybe work in a nice tune. Hey, Madonna can sing the theme song, give Ted Nugent a break.



We got a red-hot A story – the trials and tribulations of Don Quixote, our hero in his sunset years running the world, getting into scrapes, his mentis not quite as compos as it should be.



He's an elderly, forgetful, stumbling protagonist, just like the original Don. No, not that one (he's busy right now – more trial than tribulation), I mean DQ, the lovable old guy from the story.

Character flaws? Plenty. Regrets? He has a few. But then again, too few for the press to mention. A man of mystery, there's a touch of of something untoward in the background keeping us hooked. Did he? Didn't he? Loves his family. A fool for his reprobate son who, in a hilarious reversal of everything else in his eyes, he sees with a glowy halo and angel wings. Did I mention character flaws?

The B-story is a light romance set in the world's seat of power. He loves Xi but the sweethearts fall out over a misunderstanding that Xi wants to ditch him and run off with Europe. We open with DQ defending his squeeze:“China is going to eat our lunch? C'mon, man.” Just to show he was lucid once so mebbe, the movie promises, we can get him there again.



What's at stake? Only the survival of the entire world.

