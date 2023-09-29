Malaysia's Anwar Wants More Money From Goldman Sachs

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SINGAPORE and LONDON – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is upping the ante on efforts to renegotiate a controversial settlement with Goldman Sachs for its role in the multi-billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal and extradite one of Goldman's convicted former bankers.

“We have our position; we want some more money back,” Anwar said candidly at a regional forum in Singapore this month, asserting that Malaysia is not“some banana republic where one can plunder and leave.” The premier has since reiterated his vow to take a“tougher” stance, including potential new legal action over settlement disagreements, is not a bluff.

While many observers see merit in the Malaysian leader's claim of being short-changed by Goldman, winning concessions from the Wall Street giant would also be a needed political win for Anwar, who has lost political ground to the ethnic Malay nationalist opposition bloc, Perikatan Nasional (PN), which approved the 2020 settlement when it led government.

According to

Bloomberg , Anwar recently claimed that Goldman executives have made fresh overtures and struck a noticeably more conciliatory tone on the matter during his recent visit to New York last week for the United Nations General Assembly. But it is altogether unclear whether a quick resolution of the dispute is in the cards.

Malaysia's premier has not shied from publicly criticizing the settlement reached between Goldman Sachs and the previous Muhyiddin Yassin administration. The deal was announced as a US$3.9 billion settlement, but in reality, the US bank had only agreed to pay a $2.5 billion penalty while guaranteeing the return of $1.4 billion of 1MDB state fund assets.

At the time, politicians raised bipartisan objections to the deal, under which Malaysia agreed to drop criminal charges against Goldman and 17 of its executives. The settlement, reached by Muhyiddin's government after less than five months in office, was widely criticized for accepting considerably less than the $7.5 billion demanded by the previous Mahathir Mohamad administration.

A signboard for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP

The deal's critics have called on the Anwar administration to publish the terms of the settlement, thus far withheld from public scrutiny due to an alleged confidentiality provision with the US bank. Goldman helped raise $6.5 billion from three bond offerings for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013 that would later be misappropriated, earning itself an exorbitant $600 million in profits in the process.

“There will be political gain in showing up the bad deal that Muhyiddin's government did with Goldman Sachs. But the fact is that the deal was rather bad given that Goldman Sachs was on the ropes at the point in time,” said P Gunasegaram, a columnist, independent analyst and author of the book“1MDB: The Scandal that Brought Down a Government.”