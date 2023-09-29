Databloom Introduces Blossom Sky: Next-Gen Solution For Unified Data Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Building an efficient and scalable data architecture with Blossom reduced our development time and costs dramatically. From demo to live in just 2 weeks, now I wonder why we waited so long.” - Dao Y., SVP, FinTech MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, DataBloom AI, a leader in cutting-edge data solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its two groundbreaking products: Blossom Core and Blossom Studio . These innovative offerings are set to redefine the landscape of data processing by empowering enterprises with the ability to unify and leverage their diverse data ecosystems more efficiently than ever before.



About Blossom Core

Blossom Core, built upon the robust foundation of Apache Wayang(incubating) , emerges as the only open-source, cross-platform data processing engine in the market. Among its unparalleled features is an AI-based optimizer that automatically selects the optimal configuration from a suite of classic data processing frameworks. Moreover, the product provides support for extended table formats, including Iceberg, parquet, JSON, and CSV. With Blossom Core, organizations can effortlessly run applications across various data processing platforms, without altering the native code of those platforms.



About Blossom Studio

As an intuitive cloud-native add-on to Blossom Core, Blossom Studio is designed to revolutionize the development of data processing (ETL) pipelines. The Studio boasts a user-friendly graphical interface that simplifies complex data transformations and processes across selected platforms. Notably, Blossom Studio comes at no additional cost with any license, emphasizing Blossom Sky's commitment to delivering comprehensive value to its users.



A Commitment to Innovation

"Our mission with Blossom Core and Blossom Studio was to bridge the gap between disparate data technologies, enabling businesses to navigate their data ecosystems seamlessly," remarked Alexander Alten, CEO and co-founder of DataBloom.

Blossom Sky addresses a major inefficiency in the data realm. Today's businesses use diverse data platforms and tools, making integration a persistent challenge. Blossom Sky acts as a unified layer, allowing disparate data sources and processing engines to seamlessly interact. It's not just about compatibility; it's about optimization. By leveraging its AI-based optimizer, it ensures optimal data processing across platforms. In essence, Blossom Sky future-proofs data strategies, driving agility, reducing overheads, and ensuring businesses are poised to leverage their data assets most effectively.



Availability

Both Blossom Core and Blossom Studio are available for immediate deployment . Organizations seeking to integrate these pioneering solutions into their operations are encouraged to reach out to the Blossom Sky team for further details.



About DataBloom

Founded by a dynamic mix of researchers and industry veterans, DataBloom is on a mission to accelerate enterprises into the future of data processing. Our unique platform combines data silos, data lakes and data warehouses, presenting a unified, forward-looking platform that prioritizes both data privacy and regulatory compliance with unmatched speed and compatibility.

Public Releations

DataBloom AI, Inc.



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

What Is A Virtual Data Lakehouse