Truecaller For Business Expands Into The Risk And Fraud Management Domain

Over the last few years, Truecaller for Business has become synonymous with safe and efficient business communication solutions, transforming how millions of customers interact with businesses daily. Today Truecaller for Business is the fastest growing revenue stream for Truecaller and revenues for the last 12 months (July 2022-June 2023) was aproximately 140 MSEK, an increase of more than 100% compared to the previous 12 months. Leveraging its expertise and innovative technology, the company now wants to revolutionize risk and fraud management, stepping in as a trustworthy partner for businesses in a digital landscape often fraught with hazards.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, India said, "Recently, many businesses have faced increasing challenges related to fraud

and risk. Truecaller embodies secure and trustworthy communication. Now, we are broadening our commitment to businesses by introducing our risk intelligence solutions to combat fraud. The offering is currently available in the Indian market, with plans to expand to international markets shortly. The early access program with some leading companies in the fintech business has yielded encouraging results."



Risk and fraud

management suites designed to empower risk teams to mitigate potential fraud

Truecaller's Risk Intelligence solutions is a comprehensive offering built for risk teams. The solution leverages Truecaller's network-based intelligence and provides signals to enhance the business's risk assessment process. This would be especially beneficial for industries such as banks and financial institutions, fintech and e-commerce. The offering helps businesses to analyze patterns and identify potential fraud risks before they can hamper the customer life cycle for businesses. Currently, the offering will be available for the Indian market but soon to be expanded into other international markets.

Truecaller remains committed to its mission of fostering safe and efficient communications worldwide. The company invites users, stakeholders, and the wider community to join in this vital step toward a safer digital future. Visit our revamped business website to know more about our new solutions - business.truecaller.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller

