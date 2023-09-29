Western Europe's OTT TV And Video Market Takes A New Leap: Germany To Surpass UK In SVOD Subscriptions

Highlighting a significant shift, the report projects that by the close of this year, Germany will be leading the pack with more SVOD subscriptions than the UK. Notably, this gap is expected to widen in the subsequent years.

According to the forecasts, Western Europe's SVOD subscriptions are set to reach a staggering 273 million by 2029, marking an impressive increase from the 210 million recorded at the end of 2023. Delving deeper, the UK is expected to account for 6 million of the 63 million new additions. In contrast, Germany is projected to contribute 12 million, followed by France (11 million), Italy (10 million), and Spain (9 million).

Providing expert insights, Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, commented,“The UK currently stands as the most mature SVOD market in Western Europe. However, in the upcoming years, nations like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are anticipated to outpace the UK in terms of new subscriptions.”

Countries Featured in the Report:

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Key Components of the Report:

This comprehensive report spanning 150 pages provides an in-depth exploration of movies and TV episodes in the OTT space.

The report is divided into:

Major Players Highlighted:

The report underscores numerous industry leaders such as Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO, MyCanal, Netflix, SkyShowtime, Viaplay, and Ziggo, among others.

