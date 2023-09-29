East Com Trading Becomes The Official Baseus Importer And Distributor In Romania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The East Com Trading company becomes the official importer and distributor of Baseus in Romania, starting from September.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The East Com Trading company, one of the leaders in the distribution industry of accessories for mobile devices, smart home products and solar energy, becomes the official importer and distributor of Baseus in Romania, starting from September.

This strategic partnership marks an important stage in the development of East Com Trading and strengthens our position on the Romanian market. Baseus, one of the most recognized manufacturers of electronic device accessories, is renowned for its innovative design and the exceptional quality of its products.

The involvement of East Com Trading in the official import and distribution of Baseus in Romania brings significant benefits to our customers.“They will benefit from a wider range of higher quality products, as well as streamlined distribution and improved support services. This partnership brings together two successful companies, both concerned with offering our customers the best products and services", said Cristian Jacodi, East Com Trading Sales Director. "We are aware that Romanian users love and have a strong affinity for Baseus products. Therefore, we aim to establish a robust distribution channel to enhance our customer support by offering a wider range of products with improved availability. I strongly believe that the partnership with East Com Trading will be a resounding success, which will lay a solid foundation for future development," said Tomasz Boncol, Baseus Regional Director.

This partnership opens up new opportunities for retailers and specialty stores that want to take over Baseus products for resale and enjoy access to the most competitive prices in Romania. For detailed commercial information, please contact us at .

About East Com Trading

East Com Trading is a leading company in the distribution of electronic products and accessories for mobile devices in Romania. With a strong history and excellent reputation in the industry, we strive to bring the newest and most innovative products to market while providing high quality service.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus derives from "Base on User", a consumer electronics brand that creates "Simple for more", perfectly practical and aesthetic products. We strive to improve everyday life and become the first choice brand for a new lifestyle. For over a decade, the company has reached over 300 million users in over 100 countries and regions with a broad product portfolio including chargers, wireless headphones and speakers, home appliances, car accessories, phone cases and more . Basues has also accumulated 2537 patents in total and won 144 international industrial design awards.

