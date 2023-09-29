Explosion At Rally Kills 6 People In Southwest Pakistan

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

QUETTA, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A powerful bomb exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, police and a government official said.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, AP quoted government administrator Atta Ullah, as saying. The injured people were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in critical condition, he said.