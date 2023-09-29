Qatar And Tajikistan Explore Ways To Strengthen Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, H E Zavqi Zavqizoda chaired the 4th session of the Qatari-Tajik Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical Committee, held in Doha.

During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the close and distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan, noting that these ties have become closer after the mutual official visits during the past years.

He pointed out that this meeting represents an important step in strengthening Qatari-Tajikistani relations, and it also reflects the keenness of the two countries to hold regular meetings in order to build a strategic partnership that supports the development plans of the two countries.

Moreover, His Excellency stressed the importance of the investment opportunities provided by Qatar to investors, which support their plans to expand to regional and international markets, calling on Tajikistani investors and companies to explore available opportunities and benefit from them to establish ventures that derive their strength from the shared visions of the two countries.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, especially in priority sectors such as trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, shipping, civil aviation, healthcare, education, and information technology.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to enhance investment and strengthen commercial cooperation, to increase the volume of bilateral trade and facilitate the exchange of goods and services.