QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR5.5Bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday treasury bills for maturity dates of a week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months worth QR5.5bn, indicating that the total bids amounted to QR11.8bn.

The QCB said, on its website, that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed by QR500m for a week at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent, QR1bn for a month with an interest rate of 5.8125 percent, one billion Qatari riyals for a period of three months at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent, QR1.7bn for six months with an interest rate of 5.9525 percent, and QR1.3bn for nine months, with an interest rate of 6.0000 percent.