'October Forms Real Test For QSE Upcoming Directions'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index concluded this week's trading down by 0.69 percent, losing 71.010 points to stand at 10,251 points.

In this context, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaika told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that QSE is expected to witness new rises with the imminent announcement of listed companies' data for the third quarter of 2023, indicating the possibility of breaking the 10,400-point barrier, which has been ranging around reaching it during September.

Youssef Bouhlaika added that October will form the real test for the directions of the QSE index until the end of 2023. The financial market analyst based his predictions on the trends of the QSE index on the expected increases in the profits of the banking and the industrial sectors as a result of the rise in oil prices in global markets and its impact on the results of the two sectors.

The financial market analyst called on investors to hold on to their shares and not sell them in the coming period and wait for the results of companies listed on the QSE.

He said that during the current week, the QSE recorded trading worth QR2.560bn, with a daily average of QR512m with the implementation of 85,234 transactions.

This week's sessions were supported by an increase in two sectors, led by insurance by 6.650 percent and the consumer goods and services sector by 1.840 percent, while the real estate sector witnessed the largest declines by 2.540 percent, followed by the transportation sector by 2.530 percent.