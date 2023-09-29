Zigzag Global Wins The Best Ecommerce Support Business At The Ecommerce Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZigZag Global wins at the eCommerce Awards 2023

- eCommerce Awards 2023 Judging PanelLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ZigZag Global, the leading provider of returns management solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious Best eCommerce Support Business (over 100 employees) at the eCommerce Awards 2023. The ceremony took place after the esteemed eCommerce Expo event held in London, where ZigZag Global was announced as the winner on stage, amid a crowd of industry leaders and professionals.ZigZag's new Reporting Hub was the subject of the award and, ultimately, the star of the show. McKinsey's studies have suggested that big data analytics can even improve the operating margins of retailers by around 60%. However, retailers are still sitting on an untapped data resource. Brands across the world have access to vast amounts of returns-related information, without the means to readily surface insights that empower their business. Until now.The Reporting Hub ultimately won over the judges with its ability to support retailers by leveraging the power of returns data, enabling them to make intelligent and data-driven business decisions. The feature allows retailers to identify product trends and pain points, study carrier performance, reduce costs, and even test and monitor paid returns across different markets.The eCommerce Awards is renowned for“recognising excellence in the world of eCommerce, by celebrating the most innovative and market leading initiatives and products in the online retail space”. ZigZag Global's exceptional achievement in winning the Best eCommerce Support Business award highlights the company's commitment to helping leading retailers reduce the cost and complexity of their returns during a challenging retail landscape.Al Gerrie, Co-Founder & CEO of ZigZag Global, expressed his delight at ZigZag's first award of 2023, stating,“We have won an award every year since ZigZag's conception, so I'm delighted to keep that tradition going. We are always listening to our retailers on how we can elevate our platform and their returns experience, and our new Reporting Hub does just that. This award is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for delivering an exceptional post-purchase experience."The judges commented that,“ZigZag Global has a robust product used by a large number of retailers and commended them for solving problems on returns which are always difficult and often an oversight for retailers.”Jordan Moore, Senior Business Development Manager at ZigZag Global was luckily enough to collect the award on stage in front of a packed audience. Jordan stated,“There was a lot of talented tech and logistics companies in the room, so to be able to hold off the competition and take home the award was a huge achievement. I think this is our sixth award since I joined the company last year and I'm looking forward to celebrating the next one!”ZigZag last took home an accolade at the eCommerce Awards back in 2021, many awards ago, and with many innovations to shout about this year, it hopefully won't be the last for the returns solution. You can check out the full list of winners on the eCommerce Awards 2023 website here.For more information about ZigZag Global and their award-winning returns management solution, please visit ZigZag GlobalZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally.The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses and 1,000+ carrier services in over 200 countries. ZigZag's clients include Selfridges, MandM Direct, Superdry, The Hut Group, and many more.ZigZag delivers best-in-class technology and service to transform the post-purchase and returns experience globally. ZigZag's mission is to reduce cost and waste, increase customer loyalty, and enable our clients to be more profitable and sustainable.In 2022, ZigZag Global won the European eCommerce Software or Extension of the Year and European eCommerce Innovation Award at the European eCommerce Awards. The returns solution also won The Payments Solutions Technology Award and The eCommerce Software or Extension of the Year at UK eCommerce Awards 2022. ZigZag even took home the Customer Experience Award at DELIVER 2022.ZigZag won Best Innovation at the CILT Awards in 2021, also taking home its third consecutive accolade at the eCommerce Awards 2021 as Best Outsourcer, eCommerce Partner or Supplier after previously winning the Best eCommerce Technology Innovation and Best Product at eCommerce Expo 2020 and Innovation in Delivery and Logistics Award at the eCommerce Awards 2019.ZigZag was the winner of the Best eCommerce Technology Innovation and Best Product at eCommerce Expo 2020, Innovation in Delivery and Logistics Award at the eCommerce Awards 2019, won the KPMG Best British Tech Startup 2019 (London round), was a finalist at The Circulars at the World Economic Forum 2019 in Davos, is listed in the Retail Tech Top 50, The StartUps Top 100, Disrupt 100.ZigZag is also proud to be a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.ZigZag is a British Company, headquartered in London. For more information visit

