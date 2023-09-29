Global Used Vehicle Market Size To Reach USD 2031.93 Billion By 2028, At Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 8.5% X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)



The Global Used Vehicle Market size is expected to grow from USD 1057.96 billion in 2022 to USD 2031.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Introduction to Used Vehicle:

Buying a used vehicle can be a smart choice for a variety of reasons. It is often more affordable than purchasing a brand-new car. New cars depreciate rapidly in their first few years, whereas a used vehicle has already undergone much of this depreciation. This means can get a reliable and well-maintained car at a significantly lower price. Additionally, the market for used vehicles is vast, offering a wide range of options in terms of make, model, and price point. Whether looking for a compact car, a spacious SUV, or a rugged truck, there's likely a used vehicle that fits needs and budget. Moreover, used vehicles come with a history that can research, including maintenance records and accident reports, helping make an informed decision. Many used cars also come with warranties or certified pre-owned programs, providing extra peace of mind. It is essential to do thorough research, get a pre-purchase inspection, and consider the vehicle's maintenance history before making a purchase. A well-chosen used vehicle can offer excellent value, reliability, and savings compared to a new one.

Major Key Players:

Alibaba Group, Vroom, OLX, Cars24, Autotrader (Cox Automotive), TrueCar, Truevalue, First choice, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., PenskeCars (Penske Automotive Group), Quikr, Mahindra First Choice, Group 1 Automotive Inc., Asbury Automotive Group, Hendrick Automotive Group, AutoNation Inc., LITHIA Motor Inc., eBay, CarMax Business Services LLC., Scout24 AG, Cox Automotive, Sun Toyota

Market Dynamics and Factors Influencing Growth:

Drivers:

In practically all cities across the country, population growth has outpaced public transportation, resulting in a decline in reliance on public transportation. The susceptibility of such mediums was also demonstrated by the pandemic. People who formerly relied on public and private transportation, carpooling, or shared services have moved their attention to personal mobility. People are focused more on social distance standards in metro and even non-metro cities, with health safety being the primary concern. Eventually, this will lead to an increase in the demand for personal automobiles.

Restraints:

Consumers are predicted to choose private transportation in the aftermath of the outbreak. As a result, the used vehicle industry is entirely reliant on replacement buyers, vehicle owners selling their vehicles, and used car imports, which generates a great deal of uncertainty in terms of supply to meet market demand. As a result, these issues are projected to stifle the used vehicle market's growth shortly.

Opportunities:

Technology advancements such as the internet's expansion, the usage of e-commerce sites/applications to drive company demand, and the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles have transformed the buyer's position in the market. Consumers are getting more aware of the car, its residual value, third-party profit margin, and other factors thanks to web technology.

Used Vehicle Market Segmentation:

By Type : Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the used vehicle market over the forecast period. The private vehicle has altered contemporary civilization for almost a century by enabling independence and mobility. Because of the ever-increasing distances between home, work, educational institutions, shopping, and recreational facilities, mobility is becoming increasingly crucial



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Vehicle Age : The 0-5 years segment is expected to hold the maximum used vehicle market share over the forecast period. The optimal age to buy a used automobile is very subjective, and it all depends on the customer's preferences. Buying a used automobile that is less than five years old saves a lot of money over buying a new car and gives you an almost new car.



0-5

6-10

11-15 15 Years & Above

By Fuel Type : The petrol vehicle segment is anticipated to register the maximum used vehicle market share over the forecast period. Petrol automobiles are often less expensive to buy and maintain since parts and mechanics are simpler to come by for them than for hybrid or electric vehicles.



Petrol

Diesel Natural Gas

For this report, Introspective Market Research has segmented the Used Vehicle Market based on region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2023-2030)

The Asia-Pacific region has experienced robust growth in the used vehicle market for several reasons, making it a hotbed for pre-owned automotive sales. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, have been witnessing rapid economic growth over the past few decades. This has led to an increase in disposable income, making it easier for people to afford cars, including used ones. The region has been experiencing significant urbanization, with more people moving to cities. Urban living often necessitates personal transportation, and used vehicles offer a more affordable option than brand-new ones. In many Asian countries, the average age of vehicles on the road is relatively high. As a result, there is a growing demand for newer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, which is driving the sale of used cars.



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Scope of the Report:

The latest research on the Used Vehicle Market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Used Vehicle industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Used Vehicle Market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

