Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Worth $196.8 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is expected to be the largest Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

during the forecast period. Europe region comprises of Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. The Hydrogen Energy Storage Market is experiencing significant growth in Europe due to a confluence of factors driving the region's commitment to a sustainable and low-carbon energy future. The stringent environmental regulations and ambitious climate goals have prompted European countries to seek cleaner energy solutions. Hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen produced from renewable sources, aligns with these objectives as a clean and versatile energy carrier. Furthermore, the European Union's comprehensive hydrogen strategy, along with substantial financial investments, is fostering research, development, and infrastructure for hydrogen technologies. The growing emphasis on decarbonizing industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and energy generation has also fueled the demand for hydrogen energy storage solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Companies are Linde plc (Ireland), Plug Power Inc. (US), ENGIE (France), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Inquiry Before Buying :



Recent Developments



In April 2023, Linde plc signed an MOU with Snam to develop clean hydrogen projects and related infrastructure in Europe. Linde and Snam will work in the areas of production, distribution, compression, and storage.

In November 2021, Iwatani Corporation of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Iwatani Corporation, and ITM Power, the energy storage and clean fuel company, partnered to deploy multi-megawatt electrolyzer-based hydrogen energy systems in North America.

In October 2021, Plug Power Inc. acquired Applied Cryo Technologies, Inc. (ACT). The acquisition of ACT adds significant capabilities, expertise, and technologies to Plug Power Inc. that will help the company expand the green hydrogen ecosystem.

In August 2021, Linde plc inked a long-term agreement with Infineon Technologies for the on-site production and storage of high-purity green hydrogen. In January 2021, ENGIE and Total signed a cooperation agreement to build to develop, build, and operate the Masshylia project, France's largest renewable hydrogen production site at Châteauneuf-les-Martigues in the South region. A cutting-edge management approach will be put into practice to oversee the production and storage of hydrogen.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Market

by Sector (Generation Type (Gray, Blue, Green), Storage (Physical, Material), Transportation (Long, Short)), Application (Energy (Power, CHP), Mobility, Chemical & Refinery (Refinery, Ammonia, Methanol)), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Storage Market

by Storage Form (Physical, Material-Based), Storage Type (Cylinder, Merchant, On-Site, On-board), Application (Chemicals, Oil Refineries, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Metalworking), Region - Forecast to 2030

Green Hydrogen Market

by Technology (Alkaline and PEM), Renewable Source (Wind, Solar, Geothermal, Hydropower, and Hybrid of Wind & Solar), End-Use Industry (Mobility, Power, Chemical, Industrial, Grid Injection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Hydrogen Generation Market

by Technology (SMR, POX, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis), Application (Refinery, Ammonia Production, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation), Source (Blue, Green, Gray), Generation Mode, Region - Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .