Credit Suisse May Report $2.2 Billion Of Third-Quarter Losses

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A loss of $1.6 billion will likely result after UBS Group AG - which acquired Credit Suisse earlier this year - decided to exit some loan portfolios, the report showed. The reclassified loans are part of Credit Suisse assets that have been moved by UBS to a“non-core” unit for wind down.

A further $600 million loss may stem from the decision to“wind down certain management arrangements,” according to the report.

The potential extra losses come as investors remain optimistic about UBS's capacity to successfully integrate its former rival. The bank's shares are poised for their best quarterly share-price gain in 14 years.

Read More: UBS's Best Quarterly Stock Gain Since 2009 Has Scope to Extend

UBS reported a $29 billion profit before tax in the second quarter, a result of the accounting difference between the $3.8 billion price the bank paid for Credit Suisse and the value of the acquired lender's balance sheet.

Last month, UBS signaled that it is closing two-thirds of Credit Suisse's investment bank, including almost all its trading operations, as part of plans to exit businesses that don't fit with its existing strategy. Overall, the so-called“non-core” unit had approximately $55 billion of risk-weighted assets at the end of June. Some $8 billion in positions had been exited during the last quarter.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.