RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


9/29/2023 4:16:44 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2023-09-29
Loan 3111
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0007045745
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln 235
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 1.235 %
Lowest yield 1.200 %
Highest accepted yield 1.260 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2023-09-29
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln 210
Volume sold, SEK mln 125
Number of bids 8
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 1.271 %
Lowest yield 1.255 %
Highest accepted yield 1.285 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00





