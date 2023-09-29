Susan Welch's Novel, A Thread So Fine, Is A Welcomed Addition To The Historical Fiction Genre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Thread So Fine by Susan Welch

Taking place in a post-war U.S, Welch's novel explores the strength of family, love and sisterhood in the face of devastation, trauma and loss.

- Kirkus ReviewsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A Thread So Fine takes place in 1946 St. Paul, Minnesota. From the time they were little girls, the Malone sisters relied on each other for companionship and affection as their mother remained distant, beating back the demons of her own mysterious childhood. Now, as young women ready to embrace promising futures, Eliza imagines a life of adventure and achievement, while far simpler hopes for family and happiness occupy Shannon.Instead, the closely-knit sisters endure two life-changing tragedies, and their powerful bonds of love and loyalty threaten to break under the weight of trauma and loss, secrets and misunderstandings. One sister leaves, possibly forever. Heartbroken and scarred from a battle with tuberculosis, the other vows to never let go of the invisible thread that runs between them- and in the course of her journey, she discovers the true meaning of family.This timeless and powerful story has received popular acclaim from various reviewers.Mary Ann Grossman of Twin Cities Pioneer Press writes "There are so many issues in this beautifully written book.... This is one of those rare novels that forces you to sit for a few minutes after you've finished reading it until you are ready to return to the real world."Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer of the Midwest Book Review says "Readers who undertake the journey of this evolving relationship between two sisters from childhood to adulthood will find the A Thread So Fine lassos the heart with stories of close connections tested by life's progression. Readers of women's fiction...will relish this engrossing saga of change and survival."Christy McDanold, Owner of Secret Garden Books in Seattle writes, "A Thread So Fine is a compelling tale of a family undone and remade. Welch, the author, perfectly captures the Midwest upper class of the mid-20th century and (slyly) foreshadows the feminist issues that are at the forefront of today."Through beautiful prose and powerful storytelling, Welch's novel is an instant classic.A Thread So Fine by Susan Welch is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Tuesday October 3, 2023.

