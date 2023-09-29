|
Klöckner & Co reorganizes responsibilities within the Management Board
29.09.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE, takes over the Group's EU European operations as well as any other responsibilities from Bernhard Weiß Contract with Bernhard Weiß terminated by joint agreement Management Board will consist of three members from now on
Duisburg, Germany, September 29, 2023 – The Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE has decided to reorganize the responsibilities of the members of the Management Board regarding the European business. With immediate effect,
Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE, will, in addition to his existing responsibilities, take over the management of the Group's EU European operations as well as any other responsibilities from Bernhard Weiß.
The contract with Bernhard Weiß, member of the Management Board since June 1, 2021 and as Chief Executive Officer Europe (CEO Europe) previously responsible for the EU-European business, will be terminated by joint agreement as of September 30, 2023. The Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE will from now on consist of the members Guido Kerkhoff (CEO), Dr. Oliver Falk (CFO) and John Ganem (CEO Americas).
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dieter H. Vogel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE:“With this reorganization of responsibilities regarding the European business, we will optimize the composition of the Management Board, which will make the committee even more efficient. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Bernhard Weiß for his great commitment and positive contribution to the development of Klöckner & Co. We wish Bernhard Weiß all the best for his future career.”
About Klöckner
&
Co:
Klöckner
&
Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 160
sites in 13
countries, Klöckner
&
Co supplies more than 90,000
customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,700 employees. Klöckner
&
Co generated sales of some €9.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services and logistics options under the new Nexigen® umbrella brand, the company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner
&
Co leads the way in the steel industry's digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas.
The shares of Klöckner
&
Co
SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner
&
Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.
ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.
Contact Klöckner
&
Co
SE:
