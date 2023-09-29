EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Endor AG: Matthias Kosch succeeds Andras Semsey as new CFO

29.09.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Matthias Kosch succeeds Andras Semsey as new CFO Landshut, September 29, 2023 – Endor AG, a global supplier of equipment for racing simulations, announces a change in the Management Board. As of November 1, 2023, the Supervisory Board appoints Matthias Kosch (born 1978) to the Management Board of Endor AG. Andras Semsey, who has been a member of the Management Board since 2004, will not renew his contract, which expires on December 31, 2023. "With Matthias Kosch, we were able to gain an experienced financial expert who has the relevant expertise as CFO of listed companies as well as 17 years of professional experience in the commercial management of medium-sized companies," reports Andreas Potthoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Endor AG. "We are convinced that Mr. Kosch is exactly the right person for the currently required structural and process changes in our finance department and in reporting to the capital market. We look forward to our future cooperation and the new impulses he will bring to the company." Kosch had been working for Blue Cap AG, a medium-sized listed industrial holding company, since 2008. There he initially worked as an investment manager and later as CFO. In addition to the acquisition and financing of new investments, he improved structures, processes and reporting within the respective operating subsidiaries and led commercial digitalization projects. During his tenure as CFO, the Blue Cap group's revenues more than quadrupled. Before moving into investment management, Kosch completed a degree in business administration at Munich University of Applied Sciences. As CFO, Matthias Kosch will have sole responsibility for the finance department at Endor AG as of January 1, 2024, as well as joint responsibility for the capital market with CEO Thomas Jackermeier. Until this date, the Management Board will operate as a five-member board for a transitional period. Andreas Potthoff:“The Supervisory Board would like to thank Andras Semsey for his many years of service in the company, his commitment to Endor AG and the consistently good and trusting cooperation. We are pleased that Mr. Semsey, who looks back on more than 25 years of service to the company, will continue to be available in an advisory capacity for a transition period of up to two years.”

About Endor AG Endor AG develops and markets equipment for racing simulations worldwide. This includes high-end steering wheels and pedals for simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a brain factory, the company's focus is on creativity and innovation. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own management and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (German engineering). The products are mainly manufactured in Asia. Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce channels, especially to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also cooperates with the renowned Vogel Verlag in the marketing of driving school simulators. Endor AG, headquartered in Landshut, Germany, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 207 people worldwide. In 2022, the company generated consolidated revenues of EUR 119.2 million. For more information, please visit our websites at and AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: Press and investor enquiries: Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,

E-Mail:



29.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Endor AG E.ON-Allee 3 84036 Landshut Germany Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122 Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005491666 WKN: 549166 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1737557



End of News EQS News Service