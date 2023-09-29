Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG Ends Share Buyback Program – Withdrawal From The Stock Market On December 27, 2023


Muehlhan AG ends share buyback program – Withdrawal from the stock market on December 27, 2023


Hamburg, September 29, 2023 -The share buyback program of Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F), which began on June 28, 2023, ended on September
6, 2023. In total, 5,597,902 shares were tendered to Muehlhan AG. This made it possible for Muehlhan AG to pay out almost €10.0 million to its shareholders.

As previously announced, Muehlhan AG has delisted from the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following conclusion of the share buyback program. The last trading day will be December 27, 2023. After withdrawing from the stock market, the company's shares will only be tradable to a very limited extent.


About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).

