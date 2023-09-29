VGN Launches VGN Classique, Ambattur' s="" Only="" Large-Scale="" Project="" Offering="" Residential="" Plots="" />





Situated in close proximity to the telephone exchange building in Ambattur, this project marks a significant milestone as the first development in the area to come up with Piped Natural Gas provision. VGN Classique boasts an extensive array of 20+ world-class communal facilities, including a meticulously landscaped park, a sophisticated storm water drainage system for efficient rainwater management, hassle-free sewage collection, underground power and data cable infrastructure. This project follows a gated community model, ensuring round-the-clock security through CCTV surveillance.



Commenting about the launch of VGN Classique, Mr. V. N. Devados , Chairman and Managing Director, VGN Homes Pvt. Ltd. said,“We are in the industry for over eight decades and have earned the trust of the people. In Ambattur alone, we have developed over 60 acres since 2004. However, VGN Classique will be one of our prestigious projects. It is designed and developed to perfection. It has so many firsts to its credit.”





Mr. Devados also announced that his company is coming up with 10 residential plots and villa projects across various locations in Chennai.“The company's years of experience in the industry coupled with a deep commitment to understanding customer needs have been instrumental in charting a distinctive course towards creating top-notch projects that enhance people's quality of life,” he said.





About VGN

Homes

Founded in 1942, VGN is a leader and a pioneer in the real estate business in Chennai. A reputed builder, it has completed 240+ residential projects, comprising 20 million sq. ft., of building space. Besides, it has developed 800+ acres of plot. The company has a growing family of 60,000+ customers.