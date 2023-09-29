Afghan Embassy In New Delhi Decides To Shut Operation

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's embassy in New Dehli would be closed in two days due to the uncooperative and humiliating behavior of Indian government, according to a letter recently sent to the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

The Afghan diplomatic mission in its September 25th letter said that the mission would be closed after two days.

“After the fall of the republic regime no cooperation has been made under the strategic cooperation mechanism not under the bilateral cooperation framework,” the Afghan embassy said.

It added:“Despites frequent requests of cooperation in the area of educational programmes, counselor services, humanitarian support, trade and business and the future of Afghan embassy no tangible efforts has been made and this humiliating behavior caused problems for the normal operation of the embassy.”

The letter said that after the reopening of Indian embassy in Kabul, the Afghan embassy in New Dehli lost its importance systematically despite its fair stance, responsibilities it performed.

The embassy recalled the issues of educational scholarships, students, businessmen and patients problems which the Indian government failed to address.

It said without the Indian government's clear support, cooperation the embassy could not continue its normal operation.

Indian media also reported that The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi was looking at shutting its operations.

Sources in the Indian government said that the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has“purportedly issued a communication on this issue”. A source said that the authenticity of the communication and its contents are“being examined”.

“This is in the context of the Ambassador being out of India for the past many months, steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum, as well as reports of infighting amongst Embassy personnel,” the source said.

This comes months after a power struggle was underway at the Afghan embassy in Delhi as Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, appointed by the previous Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, was battling to stay on in office in defiance of the Taliban-run Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

