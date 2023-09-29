Inflation In Germany Slows Significantly

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Inflation in Germany slowed significantly to 4.5 percent in September from more than 6 percent in the previous month, according to preliminary figures released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Inflation in Europe's largest economy has not been as low since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to Destatis, the decline was due to a base effect from the end of the government's anti-inflation measures, such as the fuel discount and the subsidized nationwide public transport ticket, in September 2022.

As a result, the price increase in the services sector slowed to 4 percent and the increase in energy prices was 1 percent. Prices for food, on the other hand, continued to rise faster than the overall inflation rate at 7.5 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment in Germany is not improving. The market research institute GfK warned on Wednesday that“private consumption will not be able to positively contribute to overall economic development this year.”

The Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) and some other leading economic institutes in the country predicted on Thursday that the German economy will shrink by 0.6 percent in 2023. In their previous forecast, the institutes had still projected slight growth.

“The most important reason for this revision is that industry and private consumption are recovering more slowly than we expected in spring,” Oliver Holtemoeller, vice president of IWH, said in a statement.

The German inflation rate is expected to average 6.1 percent in 2023, before declining to 2.6 percent next year, according to the joint economic forecast, which the leading institutes publish twice a year.

To push inflation back below its 2 percent target, the European Central Bank (ECB) has gradually raised its key interest rate to 4.5 percent, exceeding the level seen during the 2008 financial crisis. Inflation is“still expected to remain too high for too long,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

