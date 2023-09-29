OTT Releases To Watch This Week: From Telugu Romantic Comedy 'Kushi' To English Mystery Movie 'Sister Death'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT platforms are continuously delivering fresh content, catering to various tastes, be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's lineup of new releases on popular OTTs like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video promises a little something for everyone. Here's a list of the most promising releases this week from the Telugu romantic comedy Kushi to the English mystery movie Sister Death.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Saw XRelease date: September 29 on NetflixSaw X is an English horror movie that shows brutal murder of a young real estate agent. Following the murder a detective attempts to reveal the truth behind the case by doing so he dismantles the illusions in his own life.Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 22: Director Atlee celebrates 10 years in film industry as the film crosses ₹1,000 croreI Killed BapuRelease date: September 29 on ZEE5It is a Hindi drama movie which revolves around the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film depicts Nathuram Godse's reason behind the extreme step.Angshuman MBARelease date: September 29 on ZEE5This Bengali drama film introduces an MBA graduate Angshuman who begins a break-up consultancy with his best friend named Gupi. He falls in love with Labonyo who believes in old-school romance.Tumse Na Ho PayegaRelease date: September 29 on Disney+ HotstarTumse Na Ho Payega is a Hindi comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Sinha. It follows a group of friends who decide to escape the corporate 9-to-5 corporate rat race by starting their own business. However, this decision leads them into a new set of comedic troubles.KushiRelease date: October 1 on NetflixKushi is a Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The story revolves around Viplav, the son of an atheist, who falls in love with the daughter of a devout Hindu leader.Also read: The Vaccine War Box Office collection: Low opening should not bother Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - here's whyRace to the SummitRelease date: October 4 on NetflixRace to the Summit is a German sports documentary film directed by Daniel Lachat and Peter Mortim. The documentary follows fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold as they embark on a daring rivalry to set speed records on Switzerland's challenging north faces.Lupin Part 3Release date: October 5 on NetflixLupin Part 3 is a sequence of the Netflix original series Lupin. It follows the story of a skilled thief, Assane Diop played by Omar Sy. Assane has to learn to live apart from his family as he is in hiding. He decides to return to Paris to make his family a proposal of leaving France and start afresh.

Sister DeathRelease date: October 5 on NetflixThis English movie was directed by Paco Plaza, cast includes Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas and Consuelo Trujillo. The story revolves around post-civil war Spain when a young novice named Narcisa gets into a girls' school that was formerly a convent to start her teaching career. Narcisa possesses supernatural abilities and experiences chilling and strange events within the school.

