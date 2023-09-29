Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 29: Check Fuel Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prices for petrol and diesel across the nation today, September 29, stayed essentially unchanged. Today's prices for petrol and diesel in Delhi were Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62, respectively. On Friday, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 106.31 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 94.27.

Diesel was Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of petrol was Rs 106.03 per litre. Fuel prices in Chennai were Rs 102.63 for petrol and Rs 94.24 for diesel.

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Let us check the petrol and diesel rates in some cities:

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.65

Diesel price: Rs 89.82

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 97.04

Diesel price: Rs 89.91