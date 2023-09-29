Kerala High Court Staffer Fatally Shoots Brother With Air Gun Over Verbal Spat; Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: An employee of the Kerala High Court shot the elder brother late on Thursday night in Edayapuram, Aluva. The deceased has been identified as Paulson.

Thomas is being interrogated after being arrested by police. The incident happened around 11 pm on Thursday.

Thomas parked his bike in front of the house in the morning, which was later vandalised by Paulson. Thomas had lodged a police complaint over the same.

However, according to reports, a verbal altercation led to the killing. Thomas shot Paulson with an air gun and later he himself informed the police. Both brothers used to live in the same house with their father. The accused Thomas is a section officer of the High Court.



The locals and the neighbours told Asianet News that both brothers had mental issues. They never cooperated with the neighbours. The locals said that Thomas used his father's air gun to shoot his brother.

Further details are awaited...