Teacher Arrested In UP After Allegedly Instructing Muslim Student To Slap Hindu Classmate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing incident reminiscent of the Muzaffarnagar school controversy, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested for allegedly instructing a Class 5 Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate as a punishment for not answering a question.
It is reportedly said that the incident, which unfolded on Tuesday at a private school in Dugawar village, is said to have sowed seeds of communal hatred as the teacher engaged two young children in this disturbing act.
The victim's father filed a complaint, asserting that the incident had deeply hurt his son's religious sentiments. He claimed that the class teacher had compelled his son to take a slap from a fellow Muslim student simply because he couldn't answer a question posed by her. The accused teacher now faces charges under Indian Penal Code sections related to promoting enmity between different religious groups and voluntarily causing hurt.
This incident is a rerun of a prior occurrence in Muzaffarnagar's Khubbapur village, where a private school teacher made a Hindu student slap a Muslim classmates for failing to complete homework. The video of this troubling incident had gone viral on social media, leading to a case against the teacher for causing hurt and intentionally insulting with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.
