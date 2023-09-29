Mumbai Diaries: Bombay General Hospital Staff Returns In Thrilling Second Season Trailer On Prime Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Video, renowned as India's beloved entertainment hub, has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the second season of the gripping medical drama, "Mumbai Diaries." This season picks up several months after the events of the first, introducing a fresh set of challenges that the dedicated staff at Bombay General Hospital must grapple with in the wake of a relentless day of torrential rain and the subsequent devastation it brings.

Created and skillfully directed by Nikkhil Advani, this compelling medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The series reunites the incredibly versatile ensemble cast from the previous season, featuring stellar performers such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. Joining this esteemed lineup are new cast members including Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra.

Scheduled for an exclusive premiere on Prime Video in India and available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, "Mumbai Diaries Season 2" is a remarkable addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India are in for a treat, as they can enjoy savings, convenience, and a world of entertainment, all bundled into a single membership priced at just ₹1499 per year.







The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into a season filled with suspense and high-stakes drama, as the city of Mumbai faces an impending catastrophe brought on by a relentless deluge. Once more, the dedicated staff at Bombay General Hospital must set aside their personal challenges, some of which threaten to tear them apart, along with their relationships and futures, to collectively confront the crisis and save their beloved city.



















Actor Mohit Raina expressed with enthusiasm -“I'm incredibly excited about the second season of Mumbai Diaries. It's been a remarkable journey so far, and I think the audience will get to see a different side to Dr Kaushik in this season. In the first season, we laid the foundation for our characters and the hospital's dynamic, and now, in season two, we're delving even deeper into the personal and professional lives of our characters. The medical cases are more complex, the relationships are more intense, and the drama is dialled up to another level with the devastation brought about by the floods. Nikkhil and the teams at Emmay and Prime Video have created a show that will truly have the viewers hooked. I can't wait for audiences across the world to once again join us on this journey”





























One of the lead cast members Konkona Sen Sharma said -“Working once again on the sets of Mumbai Diaries was like coming home for me. It has always been a rewarding and joyful experience to work with Nikkhil Advani. Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment have raised the bar this time, and it is evident in this season's narrative, as it delves deeper into the intricate web of relationships among the doctors, nurses, and staff, adding layers of intrigue and drama. What's particularly exciting for me is that my character, Chitra, undergoes significant development in this season as she comes face to face with her past. I am thankful for the love and appreciation given to the first season and look forward to sharing the next chapter

with

everyone.”

