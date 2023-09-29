Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: Real Reason Behind Dunki And Salaar's Clash At The Box Office

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Get ready to witness one of the biggest box office clashes! It has finally been announced that Prabhas' much-anticipated film Salaar will compete with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Both the films

will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. The announcement was made with a new poster of the film featuring Prabhas in his rough appearance while holding a sword. Now here comes the big question, why are both the films releasing on the same day? Is it the competition or a holiday?



Real reason behind the clash

We all are well aware of how the industry works, movies are released on Fridays so that people can go watch it over the weekend. Another way to attract audiences is to release the film on a holiday so that everyone is free from their busy schedules to watch it. December 22, 2023, is also a holiday and it is assumed that this is the reason behind releasing the films on this particular day.

Dunki

Dunki is an upcoming social comedy-drama film based on the Donkey Flight illegal immigration strategy. Rajkumar Hirani co-wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the labels Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani feature in the film.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.



SRK and Prabhas have a huge fan following across the world and it will be exciting to see who will win the battle at the box office.

