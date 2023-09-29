Karnataka Bandh: Vatal Nagaraj Announces 'Besiege' Protest At KRS Dam On October 5

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka bandh called by the pro-Kannada organisations and various farmer unions, with protests led by Vatal Nagaraj, organized a statewide bandh to protest the diversion of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Following the success of the Bengaluru bandh and Karnataka state-wide bandh, former MLA Vatal Nagaraj announced plans to lay siege to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam on October 5 if the government doesn't respond to their demands.

Nagaraj, who has a history of unique protests, declared his determination to continue their struggle until the Cauvery water flow to Tamil Nadu is halted. He emphasized that if the government doesn't address their concerns after the Karnataka bandh, they will proceed with the KRS dam siege.

The planned protest includes a rally through several cities, with Bengaluru's

Mysuru Bank Circle, Kengeri, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Mandya, Srirangapatna, and Mysuru, culminating in the KRS dam siege. Numerous organizations and farmers' groups have pledged their support for this large-scale demonstration against the government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Nagaraj criticized the government's enforcement of Section 144 to suppress their protests in contrast to Tamil Nadu, where the police themselves supported the Cauvery protest. He accused the Karnataka government of suppressing the people's struggle and voiced his discontent with the lack of support from political figures.

In a symbolic protest, Nagaraj wore a burqa to convey a message of justice and solidarity with women. He condemned the police's interference in peaceful protests and expressed his frustration that political leaders failed to support their cause.