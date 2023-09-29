Analysis Of The Aluminum Casting Market, Current Situation, And Future Prospects X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By 2032, the aluminum casting market is anticipated to reach USD 133.43 billion with a 7.77% CAGR.

The desire for energy-efficient and lightweight cars is on the rise, which has boosted the demand for aluminum casting across a variety of industries and caused traditional iron and steel materials to be replaced by aluminum cast products. Aluminum is used by the automobile industry due to its superior corrosion resistance, hardness, aesthetically pleasing, and lightweight characteristics.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: In addition to its favorable physical characteristics, aluminum casting is also valued for its sustainability and energy efficiency. It is a great option for a variety of applications due to its superior electrical and thermal conductivity, recyclability, cost effectiveness, and aesthetic appeal.

Top Companies Market Share in Automotive Aluminum Casting Industry: (In no particular order of Rank)













Bosch (Germany)





Continental (Germany)





thyssenkrupp (Germany)





Denso (Japan)





ZF (Germany)





Honeywell International (USA)





Magna International (Canada)





Cummins (USA)





Eaton (USA)





Toyota Industries (Japan)





Mahle (Germany)





GKN (UK)





Magneti Marelli (Italy)





BorgWarner (USA)





Hitachi (Japan)





Toyoda Gosei (Japan)





TVS (India)





JATCO (Japan)





AISIN SEIKI (Japan)





Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)





Linamar (Canada)





Hyundai (Korea)





Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany)





CITIC Dicastal (China)





FAW Jiefang Automotive (China)





Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)





Aisan Industry (Japan)





TPR (Japan)





Ahresty (Japan)





Shanxi Fast Auto Drive Group (China)





Aichi Machine Industry (Japan)





Superior Industries International (USA)





Fawer Automotive Parts (China)





Anhui Huanxin Group (China)





Mikuni (Japan)





Dongfeng Electronic Technology (DETC) (China)





Kunming Yunnei Power (China)





Woco Industrietechnik (Germany) Riken (Japan)

Type Segment Analysis of Automotive Aluminum Casting Market

Type of Automotive Aluminum Casting analyzed in this report are as follows:













Die Casting





Permanent Mold Casting





Sand Casting Others

Application Type Segment Analysis of Automotive Aluminum Casting Market

Some of the key Application Type of Automotive Aluminum Casting are:













Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

