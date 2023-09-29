Latest Innovations In Raystation, Raycare And Rayintelligence To Be Presented At ASTRO 2023

RayStation 2023B offers support for automatic field-in-field planning for photons, a method which generates homogeneous and conformal dose distributions by combining a few subfields, and point-based optimization of brachytherapy plans, and more efficient data loading. Attendees can experience the next steps in workflow improvements for dose tracking and adaptive replanning. Within particle therapy planning, support for proton arcs and robust optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) will be highlighted.

The latest version of RayCare includes enhanced treatment schedules, support for enhanced data migration, including feature and usability updates to the patient chart and task management. Attendees will be able to experience the new dedicated workspace for treatment course management which supports all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings, and handling approvals.

RaySearch's latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence will also be demonstrated during the congress. RayIntelligence features support such as import of DICOM data and new clinical goals dashboards.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We're excited to return to ASTRO in San Diego, meeting valued partners as well as customers and potential customers. We are also eager to showcase our latest product innovations to attendees joining us in our booth."

Demonstrations at ASTRO include



Brachytherapy planning

Cyberknife planning

Synthetic CT generation

Deep learning segmentation

LET evaluation

Cloud based data analytics

Customizable oncology workflows Occular planning



Poster presentations

Comprehensive Beam Modeling, Secondary Dose Computations and Treatment Planning for a 1.5 T MRgRTSystem

Speakers

K Kierkels and G Hilgers, Radiotherapiegroep, Arnhem/Deventer, the Netherlands

C Fälth and A Angerud, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Towards clinical proton minibeam radiation therapy (pMBRT): development of clinical pMBRT syst prototype and pMBRT-specific treatment planning method

Speakers

Yuting Lin, Weijie Zhang, Dan Johnson, Wangyao Li, Gregory N Gan, Ronald C Chen and Hao Gao, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS, USA

Yolanda Prezado, Institut Curie Research Center, Orsay, France

Erik Traneus, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Stockholm, Sweden

