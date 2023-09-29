Independent Living Solutions, Inc. Elevates Accessibility With New And Recycled Equipment Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This approach is to ensure that every individual, regardless of their physical capabilities or financial constraints, can experience a comfortable, safe, and barrier-free living environment in their own homes.Independent Living Solutions, Inc., a prominent mobility and accessibility equipment dealer based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, is revolutionizing the mobility equipment sales & services industry. With over 20 years under its belt, this firm is a testament to dedication and expertise in selling, installing, and servicing new and recycled accessibility equipment.The company's wide-ranging products serve as a beacon for those seeking to make their homes more navigable and comfortable. From stair lifts, wheelchair or vertical lifts, and in-home elevators to ramps, automatic door openers, and ceiling lifts, it continues to pioneer solutions in mobility equipment sales & services. Furthermore, it is leaping ahead by introducing new walk-in tubs and barrier-free showers, ensuring holistic home accessibility.Independent Living Solutions assures customers a myriad of choices with products from esteemed manufacturers like EZ Access Ramps, Handicare, Harmar, Prairie View Industries, Pride Mobility, Open Sesame, and Savaria. This robust approach ensures that the specific home accessibility needs and budgetary concerns of clients are addressed seamlessly.A representative of Independent Living Solutions, Inc. reflected on the firm's mission, "Our commitment has always been about empowering individuals with the freedom of mobility in their own homes. With our expanding range of new and recycled equipment, we emphasize the importance of sustainable and affordable solutions in mobility equipment sales & services. Our goal remains steadfast: bridging the accessibility gap for every household."The company's dedication is not just limited to products but also its wide-reaching services spanning the greater Denver area and numerous Front Range Colorado communities. From Aurora to Fort Collins, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. pledges top-tier service delivery.A call to Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is the starting point for those eager to step towards a barrier-free home. The company offers a free in-home assessment, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to the community. Inquiries can be made at (303)-463-8200 or through its online estimate form.About Independent Living Solutions, Inc. -A leader in mobility equipment sales & services, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. champions the cause of making homes more accessible. With two decades of experience and a passion for service, the company offers a diverse range of products and services, ensuring that mobility and accessibility needs are met and exceeded. Their commitment to both sustainability and affordability sets them apart in the industry.

Media Contact

Independent Living Solutions, Inc.

+1 (303) 463-8200



Visit us on social media:

Facebook