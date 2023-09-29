Onlinecheckwriter Partners With Plexe To Offer Seamless Working Capital Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avail credit easily with the line of credit feature

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B financial management solution, announced its partnership with Plexe . This collaboration allows businesses to obtain their working capital effortlessly through OnlineCheckWriter.com, powered by Zil Money. OnlineCheckWriteris known for its innovative solutions that simplify financial transactions for businesses, and this new partnership further enhances its capabilities. Businesses can access Plexe's line of credit seamlessly after verifying business information and a valid bank through the platform without any hassles.

Users can choose their desired tenure for payment, making it easier than ever to secure the necessary funds. The partnership offers fast and convenient access to funds. Once approved, businesses can withdraw funds directly to their linked bank accounts immediately. This efficient process enables businesses to quickly access capital, seize opportunities, and overcome financial challenges effortlessly.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to offering innovative payment solutions to meet changing business requirements. The platform provides various features such as Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and more to support businesses in maintaining strong cash flows, which are vital for business success.

The all-in-one platform is known for its user-friendly accounting features and affordable pricing structure. It is integrated with popular accounting software like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and more. The platform offers users various payment options such as ACH, printed checks, emailed checks, mailing checks, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can choose their preferred payment methods easily, ensuring cost-effective and efficient transactions.

OnlineCheckWriterwill empower businesses to conveniently manage and secure the necessary funds, enabling them to thrive in today's dynamic business environment. OnlineCheckWriter.com, powered by Zil Money, remains a leader in financial innovation, offering businesses the tools they require for success. The platform has over 750,000 users and $50 billion in transactions. This partnership with Plexe marks a significant move towards the company's goal of making financial management easier and more efficient for businesses of all sizes.

