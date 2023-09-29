Cross Country Skiing Equipment Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 3.16 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Cross Country Ski Equipment Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cross Country Ski Equipment demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Cross Country Ski Equipment market outlook across the globe.

The global cross country ski equipment market garnered a market value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.16 Billion by registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Amer Sports Corporation

Clarus Corporation

Fischer Sports GmbH

Skis Rossignol S.A.

Kneissl Tirol GmbH

Head N.V.

K2 Sports (Kohlberg and Company)

Tecnica Group S.p.A

Germina Peltonen Ski Oy

Competitive Landscape

To improve penetration across lucrative markets, these aforementioned players use a combination of organic and inorganic strategies. Brand launches, alliances and agreements with prominent cross country skiing equipment suppliers, acquisitions, and expansion of regional and global distribution networks are all part of these strategies.

In December 2021, Clarus Corporation a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, announced that it purchased the headquarters of its Barnes® brand. The building, located in Mona, Utah, is both the headquarters and production facility for the Company's Barnes® brand.

In January 2022, Amer Sports and Liesheng − a leading Chinese technology company focusing on the smart & sport wearables electronics segment − have agreed on a transaction in which Amer Sports divests Suunto to Liesheng. Recently, Rossignol introduced Freeride Pro, which is a go-anywhere, do-it-all ski pole. Crafted with a durable, lightweight aluminum shaft, it features an extended touring grip for varied grip options when climbing and skiing. Rotating powder baskets help you adjust to uneven terrain, while quick-release safety straps let the pole drop away in the event of a fall or avalanche.

Touring Skis



Race and Performance Classic Skis



Metal-edge Touring Skis



Touring Boots



Race and Performance Classic Boots



Metal-edge Touring Boots



New Nordic Norms (NNN) Bindings



Salomon Nordic system (SNS) Bindings

Poles

Economy



Mid-range



Premium

Super Premium

Individuals



Institutional



Professional



Beginners



Intermediates

Advanced

Direct Sales



Franchised Stores



Specialty Stores

Online Sales

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

