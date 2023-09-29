Industrial Margarine Market Is Set To Increase At 3.5% CAGR Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industrial margarine market is projected to expand at 3.5% CAGR through 2032. The global industrial margarine market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2.49 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to end up at US$ 3.53 billion by 2032.

The industrial margarine market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and constipation, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious.

“Strict Laws against Consumption of Trans Fats Made in Factories Stifling Market for Industrial Margarine”

Industrial margarine is a dairy product that is used as a substitute for butter. While both industrial margarine and butter are used to improve the flavor of a variety of dishes, they have distinct characteristics. Water, proteins, and butterfat make up butter, while animal fat and/or processed vegetable oil make up industrial margarine.

Recent Market Developments

Delica Pro Gold is brand-new liquid margarine made from plants, which was just introduced by upscale Dutch vegetable oil producer Bunge Loders Croklaan.

“ The production of liquid margarine without emulsifiers was the greatest hurdle, but we tackled it with a new production process ,” says Bernd Brinkmann , Bunge Loders Croklaan's Innovation Director for EMEA.

Due to its significant application in food processing, the North American region consumes the most margarine spread. North America is likely to hold 30.7% of the global market share in 2022.

The global margarine market can be broadly segmented into four major segments that include product type, usage, distribution channel, and geography.

By the product type, margarine can be classified into traditional margarine, liquid margarine, and others.

By usage, the market is segmented into spreadable and non-spreadable margarine.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into the retail, food sector, and industrial. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the margarine market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. The report offers market size and forecasts in value (USD million) for the above segments.

Competitive Landscape

To meet consumer demand for healthy products, major margarine firms are investing in the introduction of new flavours of margarine products. To extend the shelf life of their products, they are investing in the development of technologies and packaging.

Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO margarine are all products of the margarine industry. There are even macarons made specifically for persons who cannot tolerate lactose.

Major players in the industrial margarine industry are investing in product development to create novel products with unusual creamy textures and flavours.

A farmer-owned cooperative called Land O'Lakes, Inc. has launched innovative packaging for its consumer-facing LAND O LAKES® products that feature the organization's farmers. A new front-of-package design that has the words“Farmer-Owned” above the LAND O LAKES brand symbol,“Since 1921” beneath it, and a vivid graphic of land and lakes are just a few ways that the new packaging will be noticeable.

