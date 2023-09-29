Milk Thistle Supplements Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 204 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Milk Thistle Supplements Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Milk Thistle Supplements demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Milk Thistle Supplements market outlook across the globe.

Milk thistle supplements market concludes that the industry is anticipated to reach US$ 103.14 Mn by 2022. In future, prospects appear more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 204 Mn by the end of the assessment period 2022-2032. Projected compounded annual growth rate for the aforementioned period is around 7.06% .

Country-wise Analysis

What facilitated the sale of milk thistle in the United States?

A milk thistle supplement is one of the most commonly sold herbal products in the United States. Milk thistle sales, estimated at US$ 8.9 million, increased by 14% in 2000. Milk thistle can be purchased as a dietary supplement in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention USA reports that 52 million Americans (40% of adults) use complementary and alternative medicines. A Harvard Opinion Research Program survey found that most Americans regularly use dietary supplements to boost their immune systems.

As with other herbal ingredients, the Food and Drug Administration has not endorsed or recommended milk thistle as a treatment for any medical condition. Since herbal products such as milk thistle are not classified as drugs and are not supervised by the US Food and Drug Administration, there is presently no regulation of herbal products in the United States.

Even though milk thistle grows wild in many areas of the United States, it is possible to grow this plant or to buy it in supplement form at health food stores to supplement its health benefits. As per Fact.MR, milk thistle sales are likely to comprise 26% of the global market.

Key Companies Profiled



Doctor's Best

Nature's Bounty Co.

Divine Bounty

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Now Foods

Integra Nutrition Inc.

Swanson Health Products

Blackmores Ltd.

21st Century Healthcare Inc.

Halal-Pharma International Ltd.

Nature's Best

Nested Naturals Inc.

Indena SPA

Amway Euromed S.A

Competitive Landscape

Increasing sales and market share of manufacturers can be achieved by strategic collaborations with consumers. The introduction of new products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from natural products. By forming a strategic partnership, the company can increase its production capacity.

In November 2021, with new initiatives coming up next year, dietary supplement firm BYHEALTH is improving the way it provides information related to which products contain which ingredients. Utilizing premium raw materials is one way for the company to ensure consumer safety together with product effectiveness and bioavailability. Raw milk thistle seeds that come with traceability certification will be made available to consumers who purchase the product through JD Tmall flagship stores. Furthermore, every buyer of the product will receive a certificate indicating where the firm seeds of milk thistle were planted. This will be a very creative way to connect with customers.

Key Segments Covered in Milk Thistle Supplements Market Study



By Form :



Softgel Milk Thistle Supplements



Milk Thistle Supplements Capsules



Liquid Milk Thistle Supplements



Milk Thistle Supplements Tablets

Milk Thistle Supplement Powder & Granules

By Sales Channel :



Drug Stores



Health & Beauty Stores



Modern Trade Channel



Direct Selling



Third Party Online Channels

Company Online Channels

By Region :



Europe



North America



Latin America



Japan Middle East & Africa

