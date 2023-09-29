Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 277,660

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 277,660 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 29, 2023, including 340 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 4,687 (+8) enemy tanks, 8,972 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 6,409 (+34) artillery systems, 794 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 536 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,991 (+34) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,529 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,836 (+21) trucks and fuel tankers, and 930 (+1) pieces of specialized equipment.

