Three Civilians Killed, Five Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Kherson region 96 times on Thursday, September 28, killing three civilians and injuring another five.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 96 shelling attacks, firing 671 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRs, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, anti-tank guided weapons, aircraft, and UAVs... As a result of Russian aggression, three people were killed and five more were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the invaders fired 45 shells at the city of Kherson. The region's head noted that hits were recorded in residential quarters in the region, the territory of the park in Beryslav district.

